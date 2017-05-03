Woman thrown from vehicle in critical...

Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition

12 hrs ago

A woman remained in critical condition in the hospital after she was thrown from the top of a moving vehicle by the driver. James Randolph Reynolds, 53, of Gainesville, was charged with serious injury by motor vehicle and reckless driving, according to warrants.

