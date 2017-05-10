Waycross native overcame eyesight issues in path to role at Murrayville church
Dr. T John Dell has been pastor of Murrayville Baptist Church since 2001. In 1988 he founded Bible Baptist Church in his hometown of Waycross.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|May 8
|Tammoe
|922
|Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition
|May 5
|Barbie
|1
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
|Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ...
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|Apr '17
|scaredtotellu
|1
|Shira?
|Apr '17
|Imherefornow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC