Warehouse plan for Mabry Road lot clears Hall Planning Commission

Mabry Road, pictured on Wednesday, is the site of another agricultural-to-industrial rezone request by a property developer, Patton Land Surveying, looking to build an investment property at 3521 Mabry Road. Plans for a 48,000-square-foot warehouse on Mabry Road moved forward on Monday after the Hall County Planning Commission recommended approval of a rezoning request.

