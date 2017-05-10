W.B. - Buster' Hiers Jr.

Wayland Boyce "Buster" Hiers, Jr., age 91, of 300 Lyonswood Drive, went to his Heavenly Home on Saturday, April 29, 2017, upon his death at his residence. Born on March 21,1926, in Atlanta, GA, he was a son of the late Wayland Boyce Hiers Sr. and the late Myra Emily Swindell Hiers.

