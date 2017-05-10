University of North Georgia film festival features movies from around globe
Skyline International Film Festival When: May 19-21 Where: Ed Cabell Theatre, University of North Georgia Gainesville campus, 3820 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood Cost: $45 adults and $30 students weekend passes, $25 adults and $18 students day passes and $15 adults and $10 students workshop passes only More info: skylinefilmfest.eventbrite.com Seventy feature films from University of North Georgia students and filmmakers from across the world made the final cut for the upcoming Skyline International Film Festival in Oakwood. "It's been a really cool process to watch the work and get to communicate with those filmmakers," said Melissa Simpson, one of the film festival's executive directors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|May 8
|Tammoe
|922
|Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition
|May 5
|Barbie
|1
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
|Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ...
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|Apr 10
|scaredtotellu
|1
|Shira?
|Apr '17
|Imherefornow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC