University of North Georgia film festival features movies from around globe

Skyline International Film Festival When: May 19-21 Where: Ed Cabell Theatre, University of North Georgia Gainesville campus, 3820 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood Cost: $45 adults and $30 students weekend passes, $25 adults and $18 students day passes and $15 adults and $10 students workshop passes only More info: skylinefilmfest.eventbrite.com Seventy feature films from University of North Georgia students and filmmakers from across the world made the final cut for the upcoming Skyline International Film Festival in Oakwood. "It's been a really cool process to watch the work and get to communicate with those filmmakers," said Melissa Simpson, one of the film festival's executive directors.

