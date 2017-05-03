Tip a glass to Tap It Gainesville Growlers as it hosts Lanier Brew Fest this Saturday
Hosted by Tap It Gainesville Growlers, the tasting event will be from 3-9 p.m. May 6 at 1850 Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville. Last year, the growlers store hosted the craft beer festival in April and another one in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
|Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ...
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Apr 10
|Somebody
|921
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|Apr 10
|scaredtotellu
|1
|Shira?
|Apr 6
|Imherefornow
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Randy
|32
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC