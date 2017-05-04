The Wild & Scenic Film Festival returns to Gainesville downtown square May 13
Cost: $5 children younger than 12, $10 students and seniors, $15 Chattahoochee Riverkeeper members, $20 nonmembers; Ticket prices go up $5 at door Environmental and adventure films illustrating the Earth's beauty, the challenges facing the planet and the work communities around the world do to protect the environment will hit the silver screen, sort of. The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper is hosting its Wild and Scenic Film Festival from 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Brenau Downtown Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
|Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ...
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Apr 10
|Somebody
|921
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|Apr 10
|scaredtotellu
|1
|Shira?
|Apr 6
|Imherefornow
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Randy
|32
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC