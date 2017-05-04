Swimming restriction lifted at Don Carter State Park
Bacteria levels have returned to safe levels at the state park about 15 minutes from downtown Gainesville, said Georgia State Parks spokeswoman Kim Hatcher on Thursday. The state performed another water quality test at the park on Tuesday, but the results take a couple of days.
