State Superintendent says students should be - life ready'
Getting students "life ready" should be a high priority for public schools, and new opportunities for students and teachers are paving that path, according to Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods. "You hear a lot about being college and career ready, but, for myself, it is about being life ready," Woods told Gainesville Rotary Club members this week.
