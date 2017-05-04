State officials: Avoid swimming at Don Carter State Park
People should avoid swimming at Don Carter State Park because of high bacteria levels in Lake Lanier, Georgia state park officials warned this week. All swimming beaches in Georgia state parks are tested before heavy summer activity begins around Memorial Day, according to Georgia State Parks spokeswoman Kim Hatcher.
