State budget will invest in foster families, caseworkers
Gov. Nathan Deal's signature on the budget Monday will usher in a sizable investment for the state's foster care system, including increased salaries for caseworkers and per diems for foster parents. "Our foster parents have taken a huge responsibility and have brought children into their home," said Ashley Fielding, Department of Human Services' legislative and governmental affairs communications director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
|Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ...
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Apr 10
|Somebody
|921
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|Apr 10
|scaredtotellu
|1
|Shira?
|Apr 6
|Imherefornow
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Randy
|32
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC