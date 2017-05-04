Some UNG students express support for...

Some UNG students express support for campus carry bill

Students on the University of North Georgia Gainesville campus expressed support Friday for the bill signed this week by Gov. Nathan Deal allowing permitted, concealed carry of weapons in some areas of public college and university campuses. House Bill 280, which becomes law July 1, makes it legal for those with a Georgia weapons carry license to have a concealed weapons in some campus areas previously prohibited.

