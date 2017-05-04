Some UNG students express support for campus carry bill
Students on the University of North Georgia Gainesville campus expressed support Friday for the bill signed this week by Gov. Nathan Deal allowing permitted, concealed carry of weapons in some areas of public college and university campuses. House Bill 280, which becomes law July 1, makes it legal for those with a Georgia weapons carry license to have a concealed weapons in some campus areas previously prohibited.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition
|Fri
|Barbie
|1
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
|Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ...
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Apr 10
|Somebody
|921
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|Apr 10
|scaredtotellu
|1
|Shira?
|Apr 6
|Imherefornow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC