Red Cross feeds lunch to Gainesville, Hall law enforcement
Members from Gainesville and Hall County's law enforcement agencies were greeted with a "Heroes Lunch" Thursday from the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia. "Every day these men and women work to keep our communities safe and stable, a priority that the American Red Cross promotes," the organization's Executive Director Laura Allen said in a news release.
