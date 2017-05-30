Rabid raccoon reported near Price Roa...

Rabid raccoon reported near Price Road in North Hall

Friday May 26

Another case of rabies in a raccoon was confirmed Thursday, the second confirmed case in the past week and the sixth of 2017. The rabid raccoon recently had contact with a dog in the 5300 block of Teakwood Drive off of Price Road near Gainesville, according to a statement released by Hall County government offices.

