Property taxes would go up in proposed Gainesville schools budget

Some city property owners would see a tax increase in a fiscal year 2018 budget proposal presented Monday to the Gainesville school board. Although the tax digest in Gainesville increased almost 9 percent and property tax revenue is expected to increase by more than $1.6 million to $27.7 million over a year ago, the tentative budget would keep the property tax rate at 6.85 mills rather than roll it back.

