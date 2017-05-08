Planners OK assisted living facility ...

Planners OK assisted living facility at McEver Road

Gainesville planning officials gave the green light Tuesday night to an 86-bed assisted-living facility on McEver Road the developer said would add 50 mostly part-time jobs when the project is completed. The seven-member Planning and Appeals Board unanimously approved the special-use request by Manor Lake Development LLC based in Waleska after no one spoke against the project.

