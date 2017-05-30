Pastor Jentezen Franklin to Speak at ...

Pastor Jentezen Franklin to Speak at Watchmen on the Wall 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Family Research Council

WASHINGTON, D.C. Today at 9:35 a.m., New York Times Best-Selling Author, Pastor Jentezen Franklin of Free Chapel in Gainesville, Georgia, will speak to hundreds of pastors from 42 states at Family Research Council's Watchmen on the Wall National Briefing. The annual conference in the nation's capital serves to encourage and empower pastors to take on threats to faith, family, and freedom and to leave church leaders inspired to share with their congregations what they may do to take more active roles in their communities and the government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Family Research Council.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10) Thu need info 136
Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09) May 23 tbennett 10
News Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto... May 23 John Valenza 3
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) May 8 Tammoe 922
News Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition May 5 Barbie 1
What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16) Apr '17 Erik 2
News KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega Apr '17 dahlonegaisfallin... 2
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,266 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC