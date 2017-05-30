Pastor Jentezen Franklin to Speak at Watchmen on the Wall 2017
WASHINGTON, D.C. Today at 9:35 a.m., New York Times Best-Selling Author, Pastor Jentezen Franklin of Free Chapel in Gainesville, Georgia, will speak to hundreds of pastors from 42 states at Family Research Council's Watchmen on the Wall National Briefing. The annual conference in the nation's capital serves to encourage and empower pastors to take on threats to faith, family, and freedom and to leave church leaders inspired to share with their congregations what they may do to take more active roles in their communities and the government.
