Passport fairs set for Gainesville, Cumming on Saturday
The Limestone Parkway U.S. post office in Gainesville and the Cumming post office will hold passport fairs this Saturday. Both events run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the Gainesville fair at 2490 Limestone Parkway and the Cumming fair at 525 Tribble Gap Road.
