One side of Main Street in Gainesville reopens as work continues

6 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Progress continues on the installation of a new water main along Main Street south of Jesse Jewell Parkway Thursday afternoon, as well as the start of the work on streetscape. Main Street north of Jesse Jewell Parkway is now open to traffic.

