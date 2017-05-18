One side of Main Street in Gainesville reopens as work continues
Progress continues on the installation of a new water main along Main Street south of Jesse Jewell Parkway Thursday afternoon, as well as the start of the work on streetscape. Main Street north of Jesse Jewell Parkway is now open to traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|May 8
|Tammoe
|922
|Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition
|May 5
|Barbie
|1
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
|Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ...
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|Apr '17
|scaredtotellu
|1
|Shira?
|Apr '17
|Imherefornow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC