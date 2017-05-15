Officials look at options for joining 2 area trail systems
Gainesville is looking to study how best to connect the Midtown Greenway to the Highlands to Islands Trail system south of Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport. The study could show how the trail might intertwine with intersections in between the two trails, including Georgia Avenue at Industrial Boulevard.
