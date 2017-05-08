New shopping center owner's main focus is to fill vacancies
No major changes are planned at Village Shoppes at Gainesville, a 230,000-square-foot shopping center that changed hands earlier this week. Instead, new owner Branch Properties, an Atlanta-based real estate investment firm, will focus on filling vacant spaces, spokeswoman Michelle Lawrence said Tuesday.
