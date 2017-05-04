New Danley SM-80F Combines Molded Synergy Horn Top End with Tapped...
GAINESVILLE, GEORGIA: Danley Sound Labs, trailblazing manufacturer of Tom Danley's innovative loudspeaker and subwoofer designs, introduces the new SM-80F combined Synergy Horn loudspeaker and Tapped Horn subwoofer. Working hand-in-glove, the integrated SM-80F produces rich low end and crystal clear high end from 45Hz to 17kHz that is uniformly phase coherent within an 80-degree conical beam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition
|12 hr
|Barbie
|1
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
|Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ...
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Apr 10
|Somebody
|921
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|Apr 10
|scaredtotellu
|1
|Shira?
|Apr 6
|Imherefornow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC