New Danley SM-80F Combines Molded Synergy Horn Top End with Tapped...

GAINESVILLE, GEORGIA: Danley Sound Labs, trailblazing manufacturer of Tom Danley's innovative loudspeaker and subwoofer designs, introduces the new SM-80F combined Synergy Horn loudspeaker and Tapped Horn subwoofer. Working hand-in-glove, the integrated SM-80F produces rich low end and crystal clear high end from 45Hz to 17kHz that is uniformly phase coherent within an 80-degree conical beam.

