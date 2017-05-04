New Danley SM-80F Combines Molded Syn...

New Danley SM-80F Combines Molded Synergy Horn Top End with Tapped...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Pro Sound News

GAINESVILLE, GEORGIA: Danley Sound Labs, trailblazing manufacturer of Tom Danley's innovative loudspeaker and subwoofer designs, introduces the new SM-80F combined Synergy Horn loudspeaker and Tapped Horn subwoofer. Working hand-in-glove, the integrated SM-80F produces rich low end and crystal clear high end from 45Hz to 17kHz that is uniformly phase coherent within an 80-degree conical beam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition 12 hr Barbie 1
What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16) Apr 27 Erik 2
News KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega Apr 24 dahlonegaisfallin... 2
News Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ... Apr 24 dahlonegaisfallin... 1
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Apr 10 Somebody 921
News Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli... Apr 10 scaredtotellu 1
Shira? Apr 6 Imherefornow 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,253 • Total comments across all topics: 280,804,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC