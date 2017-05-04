LISTEN: Brian Kemp on his run for Gov...

LISTEN: Brian Kemp on his run for Governor of Georgia

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

Gov. Nathan Deal stopped by Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville Tuesday afternoon to sign into law Senate Bill 102, otherwise known as the Cardiac Care Bill. Stacey Abrams took the first step toward a run for Georgia governor on Tuesday, filing paperwork to form a campaign committee for the 2018 contest to replace term-limited Gov. Nathan Deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition 17 hr Barbie 1
What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16) Apr 27 Erik 2
News KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega Apr 24 dahlonegaisfallin... 2
News Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ... Apr 24 dahlonegaisfallin... 1
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Apr 10 Somebody 921
News Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli... Apr 10 scaredtotellu 1
Shira? Apr 6 Imherefornow 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,557 • Total comments across all topics: 280,809,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC