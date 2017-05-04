Lakewood Baptist Church offers free brunch for adoptive and foster moms
A free brunch dedicated to adoptive and foster moms will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Lakewood Baptist Church at 2235 Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville. While many mothers are looking forward to being pampered on May 14, adoptive and foster moms are getting some special treatment one week early.
