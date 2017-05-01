Jeremy Williams officially hired as Gainesville superintendent
Jeremy Williams is pictured with his wife, Jenny, and children, Molly and Rhett, after he was unanimously hired as Gainesville City Schools superintendent at a board work session Monday night. Jeremy Williams was hired by a vote of the school board at a work session Monday night.
