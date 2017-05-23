How to do adult prom right
People with more years on them than high schoolers will have a chance to relive what almost every teenager looks forward to - prom. Grown-ups may be seeking a night on the town, an evening away from the kids, or perhaps want to travel back in time to remember their glory days or have a do-over of a failed prom experience.
