Honor Defense Announces "All-American & All You Need" Consumer Promotion
So proud, in fact, that if you purchase any one of the 16 new Honor Defense pistols from this month until July 4th you'll receive products with a value over $125: The goal of this promotion is for Honor Defense to share that Made in America is what makes America great. They want to make sure all consumers know that all Honor Defense pistols are made and assembled by veterans in Gainesville, Georgia, USA.
