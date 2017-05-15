Hall superintendent: Benefit costs on - unsustainable path'
The escalating costs of providing benefits to public school employees are "on an unsustainable path," and without a solution, they will continue to make balancing local school budgets difficult, according to Hall County Schools Superintendent Will Schofield. Schofield said Hall County's proposed 2018 fiscal year budget includes nearly $6.5 million in new costs for employee benefits to go along with more than $4 million for a 2.5 percent pay increase for all employees.
