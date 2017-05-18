Hall paramedic wins region award for care of family

A high school portrait of Jesus Perez, who was 19 when he died in a Dec. 6 wreck that seriously injured the rest of his family, sits in Elizabeth Alvarez-Perez's apartment on Thursday. Alvarez-Perez, of Gainesville, was told it would be six months to a year before she got out of the hospital after a Dec. 6 wreck on Thompson Bridge Road near Price Road.

