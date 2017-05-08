Hall County schools' gifted program inspires achievement with innovation

Kiersten Kliesrath, 9, Kade Hawthorne, 9, Addison Sheppard, 8, and Aliyah Peck, 9, work on their laptops Wednesday in Courtney Chambers' third-grade class at Riverbend Elementary School in Gainesville. Riverbend's Advanced Scholars Academy gives nongifted and gifted students the chance to learn in different ways.

