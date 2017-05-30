Hall County garden walk aims to inspi...

Hall County garden walk aims to inspire this Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: The Times

How much: $10 in advance or $15 day of the event cash or check only; Purchase advance tickets at www.hallmastergardeners.com or Hall County's Extension Office, 734 E. Crescent Drive, Suite 300 in Gainesville or day of event at Gardens on Green, 711 Green Street NW, Gainesville From a koi pond to a double waterfall, flower beds to a potting shed and a portable greenhouse to fruit plants - all can be found this year on the Hall County Master Gardeners' Garden Walk. The biennial events features five residential gardens and Gardens on Green, the only public garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10) 22 hr need info 136
Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09) May 23 tbennett 10
News Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto... May 23 John Valenza 3
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) May 8 Tammoe 922
News Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition May 5 Barbie 1
What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16) Apr '17 Erik 2
News KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega Apr '17 dahlonegaisfallin... 2
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,682 • Total comments across all topics: 281,450,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC