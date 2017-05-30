Hall County garden walk aims to inspire this Saturday

How much: $10 in advance or $15 day of the event cash or check only; Purchase advance tickets at www.hallmastergardeners.com or Hall County's Extension Office, 734 E. Crescent Drive, Suite 300 in Gainesville or day of event at Gardens on Green, 711 Green Street NW, Gainesville From a koi pond to a double waterfall, flower beds to a potting shed and a portable greenhouse to fruit plants - all can be found this year on the Hall County Master Gardeners' Garden Walk. The biennial events features five residential gardens and Gardens on Green, the only public garden.

