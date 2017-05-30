Hall County garden walk aims to inspire this Saturday
How much: $10 in advance or $15 day of the event cash or check only; Purchase advance tickets at www.hallmastergardeners.com or Hall County's Extension Office, 734 E. Crescent Drive, Suite 300 in Gainesville or day of event at Gardens on Green, 711 Green Street NW, Gainesville From a koi pond to a double waterfall, flower beds to a potting shed and a portable greenhouse to fruit plants - all can be found this year on the Hall County Master Gardeners' Garden Walk. The biennial events features five residential gardens and Gardens on Green, the only public garden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|22 hr
|need info
|136
|Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09)
|May 23
|tbennett
|10
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|May 23
|John Valenza
|3
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|May 8
|Tammoe
|922
|Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition
|May 5
|Barbie
|1
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr '17
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC