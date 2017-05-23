Green Street closed due to storm damage
Green Street in Gainesville will be closed Wednesday morning as crews deal with fallen trees and power lines due to overnight storms. Enota Avenue will be used as a detour, with police directing traffic, said Katie Strickland, Georgia Department of Transportation district spokeswoman.
