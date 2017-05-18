GOP chairman hopefuls make their pitch

Alex Johnson, Michael McNeely, John Watson and Mike Welsh - the four candidates aiming to be the party's next chairman - debated the party's failings and what it should do to overcome them before Hall County delegates and members of the public at the North Hall Community Center. Delegates will travel to Augusta in early June to elect the next chairman during the party's annual convention, which begins June 2. With the Georgia GOP carrying twice the debt as it has cash on hand, its finances and the capability and integrity of party leadership were front and center as the candidates discussed the party's past and future.

