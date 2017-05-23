Georgia Power installing thousands of...

Georgia Power installing thousands of LED streetlights in Hall

About 2,650 lights in Hall County are involved in the utility's switch from high-pressure sodium lights to LEDs in its LED Roadway Initiative, which started in the county in 2016. Of the lights being switched, 1,800 are in the city of Gainesville and 850 in the county.

