Georgia peach growers hope for the best in challenging year
Georgia peach growers say their growing season has been "a roller coaster" of weather that included cold snaps and drenching rain. Despite the challenges, Drew Echols says he expects to salvage about 70 percent of the peach crop that he manages for the peak summer season.
