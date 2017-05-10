Gateway: Pink bags in Flowery Branch not ours
The pink bags seen around Sterling on the Lake in South Hall have no connection to the Gainesville domestic violence center. Gateway Domestic Violence Center in Gainesville said confused residents have called about the pink bags left on mailboxes asking for donations.
