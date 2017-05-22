Gainesville's Tim Moon bench presses 805 pounds to win national title in Illinois
Gainesville's Tim Moon holds his awards after winning the national title with a bench press of 805 pounds at the World United Amateur Powerlifters Meet on Saturday in Peoria, Illinois. Gainesville's Tim Moon captured another national championship in the bench press, locking out 805 pounds at the World United Amateur Powerlifters US Nationals on Saturday in Peoria, Illinois.
