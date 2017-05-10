Gainesville teen gets dirt bike from ...

Gainesville teen gets dirt bike from Make-A-Wish Georgia

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Carol Ann and her son Eli check out the dirt bike Eli received Saturday at Gainesville Motorsports. Eli's wish was granted from Make-A-Wish Georgia and he received a 2017 Husqvarna TE 150, a helmet, jersey, riding boots, gloves and a chest protector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) May 8 Tammoe 922
News Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition May 5 Barbie 1
What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16) Apr 27 Erik 2
News KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega Apr 24 dahlonegaisfallin... 2
News Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ... Apr 24 dahlonegaisfallin... 1
News Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli... Apr '17 scaredtotellu 1
Shira? Apr '17 Imherefornow 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,219 • Total comments across all topics: 281,003,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC