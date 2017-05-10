Gainesville residents to release 1,500 butterflies May 21 at Wilshire Trails Park
Christian Lewis has trouble holding still for a photo as a butterfly sits on his ear during the Annual Friends of the Park Butterfly Release at Wilshire Trails Sunday afternoon. For the past 20 years, Friends of Gainesville Parks and Greenways has brought a butterfly-filled afternoon to the local community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|May 8
|Tammoe
|922
|Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition
|May 5
|Barbie
|1
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
|Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ...
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|Apr 10
|scaredtotellu
|1
|Shira?
|Apr '17
|Imherefornow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC