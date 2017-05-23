Gainesville motorcyclist killed in wreck remembered as - free spirit'
Before she was a teenager, Anita Strickland was learning to ride motorcycles, a passion she would later enjoy with her children. "She shared her love of riding with me.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|4 hr
|John Valenza
|3
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|May 8
|Tammoe
|922
|Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition
|May 5
|Barbie
|1
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
|Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ...
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|Apr '17
|scaredtotellu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC