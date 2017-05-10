Gainesville Middle School Band honors the late Katie Poff
Former Gainesville Middle and High schools band member and former faculty member, Katie Poff, died last spring in a car accident. To pay tribute to her memory, the GMS band program commissioned William Owens, one of the most published composers of middle school band music in the U.S., for her and her friends and family.
