Gainesville Main Street manager moves to Convention and Visitors Bureau
The woman who has led Gainesville Main Street for the past five years will now lead the Gainesville Convention and Visitors Bureau. "Regina has done a tremendous job with downtown and the square," Lackey said in a news release.
