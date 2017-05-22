Gainesville-Hall '96 seeking new Lake Lanier Olympic Park manager
Gainesville Hall '96, the group contracted by Gainesville to organize events at Lake Lanier Olympic Park, is looking for a new person to manage the venue. The search is on as Lake Lanier Olympic Park manager Morgan House has announced he is leaving the job he held for three years to pursue another career opportunity in the area, a press release states.
