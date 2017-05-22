Gainesville-Hall '96 seeking new Lake...

Gainesville-Hall '96 seeking new Lake Lanier Olympic Park manager

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Gainesville Hall '96, the group contracted by Gainesville to organize events at Lake Lanier Olympic Park, is looking for a new person to manage the venue. The search is on as Lake Lanier Olympic Park manager Morgan House has announced he is leaving the job he held for three years to pursue another career opportunity in the area, a press release states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto... 10 hr WTF 2
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) May 8 Tammoe 922
News Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition May 5 Barbie 1
What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16) Apr 27 Erik 2
News KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega Apr 24 dahlonegaisfallin... 2
News Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ... Apr 24 dahlonegaisfallin... 1
News Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli... Apr '17 scaredtotellu 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Hall County was issued at May 22 at 3:14PM EDT

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,108 • Total comments across all topics: 281,205,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC