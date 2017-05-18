Gainesville cracks down on shoddy hou...

Gainesville cracks down on shoddy housing

19 hrs ago Read more: The Times

A home on Gordon Avenue is one of several in the midtown Gainesville neighborhood tagged for demolition following a city crackdown on deteriorated and unsafe housing conditions. A crackdown on poor living conditions by the city of Gainesville has an untold number of tenants scrambling to find another affordable place to live.

