Gainesville Athletic Director Billy Kirk stepping down

Billy Kirk, the Red Elephants' AD since May 2015, announced Tuesday he will be stepping down from the position at the end of the year to become the new principal of Lumpkin County High School via an announcement by Gainesville City Schools. Kirk, who previously served as the Centennial High Athletic Director in Roswell and coached Jackson County High's football program prior to that, took over for Wayne Vickery.

