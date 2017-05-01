Gainesville Athletic Director Billy Kirk stepping down
Billy Kirk, the Red Elephants' AD since May 2015, announced Tuesday he will be stepping down from the position at the end of the year to become the new principal of Lumpkin County High School via an announcement by Gainesville City Schools. Kirk, who previously served as the Centennial High Athletic Director in Roswell and coached Jackson County High's football program prior to that, took over for Wayne Vickery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
|Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ...
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Apr 10
|Somebody
|921
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|Apr 10
|scaredtotellu
|1
|Shira?
|Apr 6
|Imherefornow
|1
|are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Randy
|32
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC