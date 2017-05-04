Elder Motes found guilty on 4 counts ...

Elder Motes found guilty on 4 counts in dog slaying case

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Times

Two days after his son was acquitted of all charges, a Hall County jury found Dewayne Steven Motes guilty on four of the six same charges against him in a July 2015 case that resulted in the shooting death of another man's dog. Judge Andrew Fuller sentenced Motes to 10 years total on the four charges, three years to be served in prison and seven on probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition Fri Barbie 1
What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16) Apr 27 Erik 2
News KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega Apr 24 dahlonegaisfallin... 2
News Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ... Apr 24 dahlonegaisfallin... 1
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Apr 10 Somebody 921
News Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli... Apr 10 scaredtotellu 1
Shira? Apr 6 Imherefornow 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,965 • Total comments across all topics: 280,824,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC