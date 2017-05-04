Elder Motes found guilty on 4 counts in dog slaying case
Two days after his son was acquitted of all charges, a Hall County jury found Dewayne Steven Motes guilty on four of the six same charges against him in a July 2015 case that resulted in the shooting death of another man's dog. Judge Andrew Fuller sentenced Motes to 10 years total on the four charges, three years to be served in prison and seven on probation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition
|Fri
|Barbie
|1
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
|Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ...
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Apr 10
|Somebody
|921
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|Apr 10
|scaredtotellu
|1
|Shira?
|Apr 6
|Imherefornow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC