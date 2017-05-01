Dr. Brent Sharpe joins new offices of Georgia Urology in Gainesville, Braselton
Dr. Brent Sharpe has joined Georgia Urology, the largest urology practice in the southeast, and will serve their new offices in Braselton and Gainesville. The Braselton office, which opened Monday, is located at 7316 Spout Springs Road, Suite 203.
