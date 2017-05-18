Developer turns attention to Gainesvi...

Developer turns attention to Gainesville downtown project

There are 1 comment on the The Times story from 21 hrs ago, titled Developer turns attention to Gainesville downtown project. In it, The Times reports that:

Local resident and developer Tim Knight is behind the big developments coming to downtown Gainesville which will add the fourth side to the square. He has also been part of the North Lake developments on Dawsonville Highway.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Wheatb

United States

#1 13 hrs ago
Yeah! Hope to be like downtown Roswell
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) May 8 Tammoe 922
News Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition May 5 Barbie 1
What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16) Apr 27 Erik 2
News KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega Apr 24 dahlonegaisfallin... 2
News Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ... Apr 24 dahlonegaisfallin... 1
News Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli... Apr '17 scaredtotellu 1
Shira? Apr '17 Imherefornow 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,557 • Total comments across all topics: 281,183,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC