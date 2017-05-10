Da Vinci Academy recounts the circle of life with production of - The Lion King Jr.'
Embodying the roles of Simba, Nala, Timon and Puba will be students from the Da Vinci Academy as it presents "The Lion King Jr." at Johnson High School. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14, in the school's theater at 3305 Poplar Springs Road in Gainesville.
