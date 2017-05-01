Court declares man accused in Lula councilwoman's death incompetent

A Gainesville man accused of vehicular homicide in the fatal crash with a Lula councilwoman has been ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial, according to documents. Joshua Wiley Armour was indicted in February 2015 on charges of first-degree vehicular homicide, serious injury by vehicle, misdemeanor driving under the influence, reckless driving, no insurance, failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the road, having an open container and a seat belt violation.

